'Think from Indian Cricket Point of View': KKR Lose but 'Finisher' Rinku Singh Rises as Superstar

Kolkata Knight Riders’ campaign in IPL 2023 came to an end with a heart-breaking 1-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday night at Eden Gardens. A lot of drama unfolded in the final over as KKR needed 21 runs to win with Rinku Singh batting on 51 off 28 balls. LSG’s uncapped pacer Yash Thakur was into the attack and conceded 3 runs off the first three balls, including 2 wides.

The equation came down to 18 off the last three and KKR fans believed that Rinku would definitely finish the game. But he could only manage a couple of sixes and a boundary, falling short of victory by just 1 run.

Despite the loss that shattered KKR’s playoff hopes, Rinku garnered massive praise from fans and supporters. The 25-year-old batter ended the IPL 2023 as the top-scorer for KKR with 474 runs at an average of 59.75. His unbeaten 67 off 33 balls against LSG is now his highest total in the IPL.

Impressed with Rinku’s performance in the tournament, former England captain Kevin Pietersen lauded the star batter’s numbers whenever KKR chased a target.

“His numbers are frightening in the chase. He has been brilliant this season. So, I can’t go any further than those runs and sixes and their final over in Ahmedabad; I mean, that was just insane,” Pietersen said while speaking about Rinku on the Star Sports show.

Meanwhile, former India fast bowler S Sreesanth also lauded Rinku for being one of the most consistent performers of the season and not just a ‘one-match wonder’.

“Think about from the Indian cricket point of view, what a cricketer what a finisher we have got. Not just for hitting sixes, a guy who builds his innings and waits for his opportunities,” Sreesanth said on Star Sports after the match.

“Rinku just missed by just one run. Rinku Singh is not just a one-match wonder, he has been doing it consistently,” he added.