WATCH: Rinku Singh Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's 'Teri Shadi Mein..' Remark After 5 Sixes Show

Rinku Singh revealed that Shah Rukh Khan said that he would give a special performance at the youngster’s wedding after his special five sixes in a row performance against Gujarat Titans earlier this season. In a video that’s now going viral on social media, Rinku was seen speaking in a post-match interview where he revealed that the Kolkata Knight Riders co-owned SRH did call the youngster after his blockbuster show helped KKR beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets.

In the aftermath of Rinku Singh’s five straight sixes, Shah Rukh posted a picture of Rinku’s face morphed on his body, however, that was not all.

It has been a few weeks since that special hitting from Rinku, KKR needed 29 runs from the final over to win the match after Rashid Khan had earlier taken a hat-trick but Singh won the game single-handedly by smashing five sixes in the last over scoring 30 runs in five balls against Yash Dayal.

The left-handed middle-order batter revealed that SRK said he’d give a special performance at Rinku’s wedding.

“Sir (Shah Rukh Khan) called me after that. He was talking about my marriage. SRK said people call me for their marriage, I don’t go. Mein teri shaadi mein aunga naachne (I will come to your wedding to dance)," Singh told JioCinema.

In the matches since, the Indian youngster has continued to shine and has scores of 58*, 18, 6, 53* and 18* in the subsequent games for KKR, unfortunately, his side had last four matches after that win over Gujarat, but they finally won against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday by 21 runs.

For the unversed, Rinku Singh had joined KKR for Rs 80 lakhs in 2018 and has been with the two-time IPL champs since then, becoming a key player in recent seasons.

The 25-year-old from Aligarh has already scored 251 runs this season in 8 innings, with a strike rate of 158.86 and an average of 62.75.

