IPL 2023: Rinku Singh's 5 Sixes Show Reduces KKR Coach Chandrakant Pandit to Tears, Watch Incredible Celebrations

Rinku Singh smashed five consecutive sixes giving an incredible finish to the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 9. It was an outpour of emotions after KKR’s thrilling 3-wicket win, the entire camp of the Knight Riders ran onto the field to hug Rinku, led by the skipper Nitish Rana.

KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit was reduced to tears as he hugged Rinku Singh after he sealed a dramatic finish, one of the most memorable ones in the rich history of 16 seasons of IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders needed 29 runs to win from 6 balls, it appeared like an impossible task with Rashid Khan getting the first hat-trick of IPL 2023 a couple of overs earlier, removing Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur on consecutive balls.

It appeared as if the match was heading GT’s way but Rinku Singh pulled off the impossible.

Yash Dayal came on to bowl the final over, Umesh Yadav was on strike, he collected a single and gave the strike to Rinku who did the rest, making it look effortless however, it surely was not, decking the ball around the park and securing KKR’s thrilling win was a big feat.

Rinku surpassed plenty of records, becoming the first batter to score five back-to-back sixes in a chase in the 20th over.

He returned unbeaten with a score of 48 from 21 balls including 1 solitary boundary six sixes.

KKR needed 29 runs for the victory, and their successful chase meant that it was the highest-ever successful target in a chase during the 20th over, the previous best was Rising Pune Supergiants’ 23 runs from the final over in 2016.

Kolkata Knight Riders scored 207/7, it was the first time that a total of 200-plus was successfully chased down during the ongoing IPL 2023 season.

“Had the belief that I can do it. Last year I was in a similar situation in Lucknow. Had the belief back then too. Didn’t think too much out there. Those shots just happened one after the other. That last one was back of the hand, and I struck it off the back foot," said Rinku Singh after his match-turning heroics.

