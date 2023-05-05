IPL 2023: Riyan Parag Brutally Mocked Online After Yet Another Failure in RR's Encounter Against GT

Rajasthan Royals player Riyan Parag came under scrutiny following yet another uninspired performance for the Jaipur-based team against defending champions Gujarat Titans on Friday in the IPL 2023.

ALSO READ| RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson Elects to Bat Against Gujarat Titans, Zampa Returns for Rajasthan Royals

RR were bowled out for a mere 118 runs in 17.5 overs, as Parag, who was in as an impact player was dismissed for just 4 runs off 6 balls.

One user posted a tweet that read “Riyan Parag - the worst player in IPL history if I’m not wrong."

Riyan Parag - the worst player in IPL history if I’m not wrong. pic.twitter.com/04henGCo8Z— supremo. ` (@hyperkohli) May 5, 2023

Another user shared a video that encapsulated Parag’s record across seasons, “Riyan Parag in IPL 2019 - 160 runs 32 average 2020 - 86 runs 12 average 2021 - 93 runs 11 average 2022 - 183 runs 16 average 2023 - 54 runs 13 average Biggest Fraud ever in IPL?"

Riyan Parag in IPL2019 - 160 runs 32 average2020 - 86 runs 12 average2021 - 93 runs 11 average2022 - 183 runs 16 average2023 - 54 runs 13 average Biggest Fraud ever in IPL? pic.twitter.com/J7NGCGg3Ic — ♚ (@balltampererr) May 5, 2023

One user posted a sarcastic tweet that read “Barges in as impact player, Plays 6 balls, Scores 4 runs, Again has a bad day, Leaves! Riyan Parag - IPL legend in my book"

• Barges in as impact player• Plays 6 balls• Scores 4 runs• Again has a bad day• LeavesRiyan Parag - IPL legend in my book pic.twitter.com/Tvm3l6sON5 — Utsav 💔 (@utsav045) May 5, 2023

Another post with the caption “Is Riyan parag the worst player to play IPL?" saw a pie chart mocking the RR player.

Is Riyan parag the worst player to play IPL? pic.twitter.com/yT7bvBURNX— Sayam Ahmad (@sayam_ahmad_) May 5, 2023

One user shared a GIF from a hit OTT show with the caption “Riyan parag after scamming every year to RR management."

Riyan parag after scammingevery year to RR management.#RRvsGTpic.twitter.com/y4MScVUm2i— हर्षित// Rohit Out (@Italymeraghar) May 5, 2023

Rajasthan won the toss and opted to have a bat first against the holders. RR were off to a shaky start as they lost star English batsman Jos Butler early in the innings as he was sent back to the pavilion in the second over by GT skipper Hardik Pandya.

Also Read | KL Rahul to Undergo Thigh Surgery, Won’t Participate in WTC Final Against Australia

A mix-up between the wickets sent Yashasvi Jaiswal back to the dressing room after scoring 14 as Sanju Samson departed the crease after making 30 off 20 deliveries.

Devdutt Padikkal and Trent Boult were the only other players in the Jaipur unit’s team that crossed the single-digit mark on the night as they registered 12 runs and 15 runs respectively.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here