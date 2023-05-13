Riyan Parag to Play for RCB? RR Batter Reacts to Viral Image of Him Cheering for RCB

Riyan Parag has endured a difficult time this season so far in IPL 2023 campaign for Rajasthan Royals. Parag has only managed to score 58 runs in six innings for the inaugural IPL champs.

The youngster has been replaced in the playing XI by an in-form Dhruv Jurel and Parag recently reacted to a plea of an RCB fan who wanted him to join RCB. What’s more interesting is that the fan shared an image of Parag cheering for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The 21-year-old has spent five seasons with Rajasthan Royals since 2019 and it seems that he might be on the move to join a new franchise which might well be RCB. Reacting to a fan’s request to join RCB, Parag reminisced his past days when he visibly cheered for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Riyan Parag reacts to fan’s ‘join RCB’ tweet:

Parag noticed a fan’s tweet who shared an image of the youngster cheering for RCB, holding a flag of the Bengaluru-based franchise. The Rajasthan Royals batter wrote, “Ahh Memories."

The all-rounder from Assam has endured a tough season so far and it will be interesting to see how he makes a comeback.

Parag seemed like a vocal supporter of RCB and may join the franchise in a trade between the two teams. The youngster had an impressive domestic season but he has failed to carry forward that momentum into the IPL 2023 season.

The inaugural IPL champs had lost three games in a row recently putting their campaign in jeopardy although a crucial win over Kolkata Knight Riders kept the Royals in the hunt for a playoff berth. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a scintillating unbeaten 98-run knock to help RR beat KKR by 9 wickets.

Sanju Samson’s men have 12 points from as many games and they still need to win both of their remaining games to make it into the playoffs.