‘I Felt Alienated After Gauti Left, But…’: Uthappa Makes Huge Revelation, Also Has Special Message for KKR Fans

Former India batter Robin Uthappa has been giving clarifications over his tweet after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cruised into the 10th IPL final on Tuesday. The cricketer-turned-commentator lauded CSK’s efforts to defeat Gujarat Titans and make it to the season finale. However, his appreciation tweet for MS Dhoni & Co. seems to have upset the supporters of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Uthappa represented as many as six teams in the cash-rich tournament. Despite spending most of his IPL years with the KKR, the former India batter heaped praised on CSK, the team he last played for.

What a roar @ChennaiIPL!! Top win to enter the finale! Amazing all-round performance from @imjadeja & a super start from the openers @Ruutu1331 & @D_Conway88!! @deepak_chahar9 & @maheesht61 just outstanding!! Don’t write off GT yet! They will come back stronger #CSKvGT— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 23, 2023

Following the bashing from fans, Uthappa made a couple of posts on Wednesday and explained how he had a great time in the KKR camp when Gautam Gambhir was the captain. The former added the situation wasn’t the same after Gambhir left KKR.

“So much has been said since last night & I thank you for sharing. However I have always maintained that my 1st 4 yrs in KKR wen gauti led was completely diff from my last 2 years and that had a huge impact on my performances. I can assure you it had nothing to do with Captaincy,” Rayudu tweeted on Wednesday.

So much has been said since last night & I thank you for sharing. However I have always maintained that my 1st 4 yrs in KKR wen gauti led was completely diff from my last 2 years and that had a huge impact on my performances. I can assure you it had nothing to do with Captaincy!— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 24, 2023

Uthappa revealed that he felt estranged in the post-Gautam Gambhir era but he continues to respect and love the KKR fans.

“After Gauti was let go, everything changed and i felt alienated. However my love for the fans of KKR was the same and will remain the same forever. I’m forever grateful for their support and I wanna clarify that!! This isn’t about the fans of KKR. I’ll forever love and respect em,” read Uthappa’s latest tweet.

After Gauti was let go, everything changed and i felt alienated. However my love for the fans of KKR was the same and will remain the same forever. I’m forever grateful for their support and I wanna clarify that!! This isn’t about the fans of KKR. I’ll forever love and respect em— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 24, 2023

Uthappa played for the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in his glittering IPL career. He played 205 matches in the IPL during his career and also won the Orange Cap in 2014 with 660 runs. He has 4,952 runs to his credit, including 27 half-centuries.