IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Achieves Massive Feat After Coming Out to Bat as Impact Player vs KKR

Swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma achieved a massive feat on Sunday in the Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium. Rohit, who was not part of Mumbai Indians’ starting XI, came out to bat as an opener in their chase as he was picked as the Impact Player. The Hitman didn’t score big but the 20-run knock was enough for him to register his name in the record books.

Rohit has now become the batter with the most runs against a single opposition in the Indian Premier League. The 35-year-old enjoys playing against Kolkata Knight Riders as he has now smashed 1040 runs versus the two-time IPL champions. He pipped Shikhar Dhawan in the tally to top the elusive list of players who have scored the most runs versus an opposition in the cash-rich IPL.

Most runs against an opponent in the IPL

1040 - Rohit Sharma vs KKR

1029 - Shikhar Dhawan vs CSK

1018 -David Warner vs KKR

979 - Virat Kohli vs CSK

He has smashed six fifties and a century against KKR in the Indian Premier League so far.

Earlier, Rohit didn’t start in Mumbai Indians’ playing XI as Suryakumar Yadav took the charge as skipper in the first innings. Surya informed at the toss that Rohit had a stomach as the reason behind his absence. Riding on Venkatesh Iyer’s century, KKR posted a formidable 185/6 in front of Mumbai as Rohit came out to bat as an Impact Player and shared a crucial 65-run stand for the opening wicket with Ishan Kishan.

Rohit was dismissed by young Suyash Sharma who tossed up the ball to invite Rohit to make a mistake and he did by hitting it straight to Umesh Yadav’s hands at mid-off.

Earlier, Venkatesh Iyer struck a scintillating 51-ball 104 — his maiden century in the Indian Premier League — to power Kolkata Knight Riders to a commanding 185/6.

The 28-year-old India and KKR batting all-rounder Iyer waged a lone battle with the bat against Mumbai Indians, recording his highest score in the IPL as well as this season among all batters, hitting an overall six fours and nine sixes to bring up the second century of this IPL edition from only 49 balls.

