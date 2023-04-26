'Rohit Sharma Needs a Break': Sunil Gavaskar Feels Mumbai Indians Need 'Miracle' to Reach Playoffs

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar feels that Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma took to take a break after his recent struggles with the bat, and the veteran also hinted that the franchise will need a bit of ‘miracle’ to make it into the playoffs of IPL 2023 after their recent performances. Bowling has been a major concern for the five-time champs as they suffered back-to-back defeats against Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, allowing their opposition to score past 200 while their batting has also struggled at times.

Rohit and Co suffered a massive 55-run defeat against Gujarat on Tuesday, with Hardik Pandya’s side scoring 207/6, while Mumbai Indians could only muster up 152/9 in their respective 20 overs.

Having begun the season with a hefty 8-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore and another loss to Chennai Super Kings, MI appeared to be on the upward curve after winning three matches in a row earlier but they have endured two consecutive defeats more recently.

Gavaskar meanwhile feels that there can be some changes in the batting lineup with Rohit needing some much-deserved rest. The legendary cricketer turned commentator also felt that the 35-year-old looks to be thinking about the World Test Championship final, and thus to keep himself in top shape for the marquee battle against Australia in June, he should sit out a few games.

“I would like to see some change in the batting order," said Gavaskar on Star Sports.

“Honestly, I would also say that Rohit should maybe also take a break for the time being, and keep himself fit for the World Test Championship. (He can) come back again for the last few matches, but right now, (he should) take a little bit of a breather himself," added the veteran.

The ‘Hitman’ has only scored 181 runs in seven matches so far this term, and Gavaskar feels that maybe he should rest for three-four matches and come back later in the season.

“He is looking just that little bit preoccupied. Maybe at this stage he is thinking about the WTC, I don’t know. But I do believe that at this stage he needs a little bit of a break, and come back for the last three or four matches so that he is in rhythm for the World Test Championship," stated the 73-year-old.

“It’s going to be a miracle that’s going to make them (Mumbai Indians) qualify. The way they are at the moment, yes, they could conceivably finish (at number) four, but they will have to play some extraordinary cricket, both batting as well as bowling," Gavaskar added.

