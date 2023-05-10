CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Playoffs QualificationCSK VS DCCSK VS DC Dream11Pitch ReportKL Rahul
Home » Cricket Home » 'Thoda Zyada Nahi Ho Gaya': Rohit Sharma's Dismissal Against RCB Questioned by Mohammad Kaif, Munaf Patel
2-MIN READ

'Thoda Zyada Nahi Ho Gaya': Rohit Sharma's Dismissal Against RCB Questioned by Mohammad Kaif, Munaf Patel

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 12:09 IST

Mumbai, India

Rohit Sharma's dismissal against RCB was questioned by Mohammad Kaif and Munaf Patel (Twitter Image)

Rohit Sharma's dismissal against RCB was questioned by Mohammad Kaif and Munaf Patel (Twitter Image)

Rohit Sharma's dismissal sparked a massive debate on Twitter with Mohammad Kaif and Munaf Patel questioning the MI skipper's dismissal

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma’s lean patch with the bat continued as the 36-year-old managed to score just 7 runs before being dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga during the IPL 2023 match between MI and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 9.

After the match however, former Indian cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Munaf Patel questioned Rohit’s dismissal with the latter citing the 3-metre rule.

Kaif was also displeased with the DRS call during MI’s six-wicket win over RCB.

Needing 200 to win, Ishan Kishan and Rohit came out to commence the chance and while the former looked in good touch, the skipper’s stay at the crease was ended abruptly by Hasaranga.

ALSO READ|IPL 2023 Playoff Scenarios: Mumbai Indians Boost Playoff Chances; RCB in Dire Straits

The incident took place on the last ball of the fifth over of Mumbai’s inning. Rohit tried to play a shot towards the leg side but was trapped by Hasaranga who made a huge appeal.

The on-field umpire was not convinced and so RCB skipper Faf du Plessis took the DRS review and Ultra Edge confirmed no bat was involved. After the replays confirmed three reds, Rohit walked back to the dugout in disarray.

Kaif however tweeted a picture of Rohit being well outside his crease when the ball impacted with his pads and questioned the manner of the dismissal.

“Hello DRS, yeh thoda jyada nahi ho gaya? How can this be lbw?," read Kaif’s tweet.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023 Latest Points Table MI vs RCB: Mumbai Indians Zoom to 3rd Spot; Faf du Plessis Nearing 600 Runs

Munaf, who had previously played for MI also raised a similar concern citing the 3-metre rule.

“Lagta he ab DRS b DRS hona chahye, Unlucky #RohitSharma Kya bolti public, ye Out he ya nai ??" read Patel’s tweet.

According to Appendix D of IPL’s playing conditions, during a DRS review regarding a not-out call, when the point of first interception is 300cm (3m) or more from the stump, the on-field batter shall remain not-out.

top videos

    Nonetheless, Mumbai Indians would go on to win the match courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav’s heroics as he smashed 83 runs to help his side pull away with a commanding win and break into the top four of IPL 2023 points table.

    Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

    About the Author
    Amrit Santlani
    Amrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience covering multiple sports events such as the IPL, T20 World Cup, FIFA World ...Read More
    Tags:
    1. IPL 2023
    2. rohit sharma
    3. Mumbai Indians
    4. munaf patel
    5. Mohammad Kaif
    first published:May 10, 2023, 12:09 IST
    last updated:May 10, 2023, 12:09 IST