IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Faces Wrath of Trolls After Another Failure Against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Rohit Sharma’s rough patch with the bat continued as he once again failed to give his team Mumbai Indians a good start in the ongoing Indian Premier League. On Tuesday, Rohit was dismissed for just 7 by Wanindu Hasaranga in the IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium.

In the 11 matches, Rohit has scored just 191 runs thus far this season. He has not been able to register a double-digit score in his last five innings - 2,3,0,0 and 7.

In the match against RCB, Rohit opened his account with a cracking boundary over long-on. He charged down the ground on the first ball he faced and smashed it hard for a four. While it was the sixth ball of the fifth over when Rohit moved out of the crease once again in search of a big shot but was trapped in front of the wicket for LBW.

Rohit and Ishan Kishan shared a 51-run stand for the opening wicket in the 200-run chase but the bulk of runs were scored by the wicketkeeper batter.

The MI and Indian team captain faced the wrath of trolls after another poor outing in the ongoing season of IPL.

COMETH THE HOUR, COMETH THE MAN!What a consistency it is, what a consistency man, Rohit Sharma you beuty….ufffff #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/jKCVoYaJgt — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) May 9, 2023

Out of form ,Luck is not favouringHow much will Rohit Sharma suffer pic.twitter.com/GTqwn845Ll— Asha (@ashaa_45) May 9, 2023

23007Its not pincode its Goat Rohit Sharma’s scores in Ipl 2023 #RohitSharma #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/iUHIf5OBw6 — CHETHAN ™ (@AppuChethan_) May 9, 2023

Earlier, in the last match, Rohit registered an unwanted record on his name - most ducks in IPL history (16).

Meanwhile, Skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell struck aggressive half-centuries and shared a 120-run partnership for the third wicket as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 199/6 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Maxwell blazed his way to 68 off 33 deliveries, hitting eight boundaries and four maximums while Faf struck 65 off 41 balls, smacking five boundaries and three sixes as they rescued Royal Challengers Bangalore from the early setback of losing former skipper Virat Kohli for 1 in the first over.

