IPL 2023: Fans Express Disappointment After Rohit Sharma Fails to Score Big Against Gujarat Titans

Rohit Sharma’s rough patch in the Indian Premier League continued as he once again failed to convert a good start into a big score during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. Rohit, who has not been at his best in recent times, started strong against the defending champions. He played some good shots in the powerplay to get off to a good start. He hit a couple of fours and a six in the second over of the innings bowled by Mohit Sharma.

Things were looking bright for him and the fans at Wankhede were also enjoying his batting but a magic delivery from Rashid Khan ended his stay in the middle.

Live Score MI vs GT Match IPL 2023 Updates

It was right after the powerplay and Rashid bowled a leg break which Rohit failed to read and edged behind the stumps where Rahul Tewatia took a sharp catch at first slip. He was dismissed for 29 runs off 18 balls which was laced with three fours and two sixes.

The fans on Twitter were disappointed with Rohit failing to convert a start into a substantial score.

Intent Merchant Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/uquQYEn9eL— Dennis (@DenissForReal) May 12, 2023

Other players Comeback “century, iconic knock , fifty “.Rohit Sharma comeback “22ball 28 In Powerplay “. pic.twitter.com/Zp1NHM1CTg — Rohan (@Marvadi__) May 12, 2023

In the 12 matches, Rohit has scored just 220 runs thus far this season. Meanwhile, before GT’s clash, he was struggling miserably and failed to register a double-digit score in his last five innings (before Friday) – 2, 3, 0, 0 and 7.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Will Play a Crucial Match Against Mumbai Indians at Ground Where he Rose to Stardom: Ravi Shastri

Earlier, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against his former team Mumbai Indians.

top videos

Both sides remain unchanged, however, Rohit admitted he would have also liked to bowl first on the Wankhede track.

“We would have done the same thing(bowl) , we need to bat and bowl really well. Things are coming along nicely in the last few games. We understand where we stand at the moment, just focus on the game in hand," Rohit said at the toss.