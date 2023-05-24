'Huge Stars for MI, Team India': Rohit Sharma Picks Two Mumbai Indians Players to Follow Bumrah, Hardik Footsteps

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma backed Tilar Varma and Nehal Wadhera to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya and the MI captain said that they will be ‘huge stars’ for both the franchise as well as Team India in the next two years.

While Tilak impressed one and all with his batting abilities last season when he scored the youngster played 14 matches for MI last year and was one of the most consistent run-scorers in a difficult campaign for the five-time IPL champs. He amassed 397 runs in IPL 2022, however, this season has only been restricted to 9 matches due to injury and Tilak has scored 274 runs ahead of Mumbai Indians’ 2023 Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants.

Similarly, Nehal Wadhera was the latest talent MI unearthed earlier this season, the all-rounder has played 12 games for the franchise scoring 214 runs with an average of 30.57.

Rohit backed the two youngsters to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, both of whom enjoyed stellar success with Mumbai Indians in the past and would go on to make their Team India debuts.

“Honestly it’s going to be the same story what has happened with (Jasprit) Bumrah, Hardik (Pandya) and all these guys. That’s the same story that will happen with guys like Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera. Watch the next two years, then people will say ‘arey ye toh superstar team hai (they’re a team full of superstars)’," said Rohit while talking to Jiocinema.

“These guys are being scouted and they are trained. These two guys are gonna be huge stars for us, and for India," he added.

While Tilak’s injury means he is likely to be doubtful for the LSG encounter, it remains to be seen whether he can be fit in time for the Eliminator, while Wadhera is expected to have his place in the playing XI and they will both hope to help Mumbai Indians register their first ever win over Lucknow in IPL history.