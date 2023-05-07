'16 Ducks for a Player of his Caliber, Doesn't Suit Him at All': Ex-IND Opener on Rohit Sharma

A three-ball duck against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has put Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma under scrutiny. On Saturday afternoon, he lost his wicket to Deepak Chahar in a weird fashion, setting a bizarre batting record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) – the player with the most ducks in the history of the tournament. In fact, it was the second consecutive occasion this season when Rohit got out before scoring anything.

MI had a horrible start to their innings after being asked to bat first. After losing their top three batters within the powerplay, Nehal Wadhera’s maiden IPL fifty powered them to a below-par score of 139 for 8. In reply, Chennai chased down the total with 20 balls to spare and won the game by 6 wickets.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra raised concerns about the shots played by Rohit and Ishan Kishan which led to their dismissals.

“Rohit’s dismissal was very interesting. The keeper came up and Rohit played an odd shot and got out for zero. One fact that he would not like at all because he now has the most ducks in this tournament’s history. 16 ducks for a player of his caliber - doesn’t suit him at all,” Chopra said in his latest Youtube video.

“Ishan Kishan also played an ordinary shot. Tushar Deshpande hit the ball on Cameron Green’s stumps. Nehal Wadhera was very, very good. Suryakumar Yadav was good till the time he was there. He has difficulties against left-arm spin. (Ravindra) Jadeja hit the ball on his stumps,” he added.

Rohit has been getting criticized for his poor run in the ongoing season. The MI skipper has played 10 matches so far and has scored just 184 runs at an average of 18. He scored his only fifty against Delhi Capitals last month. He has struggled to get runs in the last four innings and has managed only 5 runs.

