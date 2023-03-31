IPL 2023: As 'Unwell' Rohit Sharma Skips Captains' Photoshoot, Twitter Sees The Funny Side

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was conspicuous by his absence at the pre-season meeting of the captains and photoshoot, setting tongues wagging, as a result. The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday shared a photo of the franchise captains with the trophy at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the opening match of the competition between holders Gujarat Titans and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings. However, five-time champions Mumbai Indians were not represented.

Later, it was reported by The Times of India that the MI captain was feeling unwell, which was the reason for missing the photo shoot. He, however, remained a certainty for the team’s opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2.

“He was unwell and thus could not travel to Ahmedabad for the pre-IPL captains’ meeting and photoshoot. Here is, however, likely to be available for MI’s opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2," a source quoted by the daily said.

Rohit's absence was immediately noticed on social media

Of late, the Mumbai Indians captain has often talked about managing players’ workload and is expected to lead by example by resting for a few matches during the IPL. Key batter Suryakumar Yadav is set to take over the reins of the team in Rohit’s absence.

“With regards to resting Rohit, he is the captain. Hopefully, he gets into some good sort of form and I hope he doesn’t want to rest. But yes, we all adapt to different situations. If I can get the best out of him as a captain and player, that will be great. If it means he wants to rest one or two games, then I will do that. Absolutely, no problem,” Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher said during a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Rohit himself had emphasised the need for players to have adequate rest and not overstrain. “We have given some indications to the teams, but at the end of the day, it is up to the franchise, and most importantly, the players. They have to take care of their own bodies. They are all adults. If they feel that it is getting a little too much they can always talk about it and have a break in one or two games."

Managing the workload of the players, especially the Team India regulars assumes significance in view of India’s packed international schedule and especially given the fact that two marquee ICC events - the World Test Championship Final and the ICC World Cup - are not too far away. India have already had to suffer because of the back troubles of Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah. Rishabh Pant getting hurt in a car crash last year has made matters worse. Under this scenario, India can’t afford any more injury-induced absences.

Rohit said at Mumbai Indians’ pre-season press conference that he has had a “long chat" with the players on workload management.

“After the last ODI, we had a long chat with the boys. We have talked to the players and told them to look after their bodies. When they go to play for their respective franchises, it is not much that they can control. It is up to the franchises, their physios and trainers and medical teams on how to handle their players. All these are adults and they know how to manage the entire situation and come back fresh for the final (WTC),” Rohit said.

News18 CricketNext had reported on March 23 that the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) had instructed the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to monitor the workload of Team India’s Test and ODI regulars closely right through the IPL.

