'Disappointed but Must Hold our Heads High': Virat Kohli's Message to RCB Following IPL 2023 Exit

Indian batsman par excellence Virat Kohli and his IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore were ousted from the 2023 season of the tournament in the league stage following a loss in their must-win last game against holders Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Kohli, who is yet to win an IPL trophy, returned home to his place in Mumbai alongside his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma following the early exit.

The 34-year-old batsman took to the social media platform Twitter to express his reflections on the season and thanked the fans for sticking with the team through thick and thin.

“A season which had its moments but unfortunately we fell short of the goal. Disappointed but we must hold our heads high. To our loyal supporters, grateful for backing us every step of the way."

Royal Challengers Bangalore started the season out with a win over the most successful IPL side, Mumbai Indians, but slumped to two back-to-back losses in their subsequent outings against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Lucknow Super Giants.

They bounced back with a win against Delhi Capitals, but Chennai Super Kings cut their runs short with an 8-run win in their next engagement.

RCB seemed to have gathered some momentum once again as they registered two more wins against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, but slumped to yet another defeat at the hands of KKR.

Kohli was at the centre of things in a heated match between LSG and RCB as things turned ugly after the Bengaluru side triumphed and a spat between the players of the rival teams ensued.

As things seemed to be going the way of the Karnataka-based side, DC sprang a surprise as they beat RCB by 7 runs and 20 deliveries to spare to bring them back down to earth. The wake-up call was followed by a defeat to MI in the next game.

But, RCB gave themselves a chance at a playoff with a massive 112-run win over RR and an 8-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, but holders GT dropped the hammer on RCB’s dreams as they knocked them out of the running with their 6-wicket win.