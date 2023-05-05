IPL 2023: Days After Spat with Gambhir, Kohli Arrives in Hometown; Posts Photo with Anushka Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli has been in the news since he got involved in a heated altercation with Lucknow Super Giants bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and mentor Gautam Gambhir. The post-match scenes also resulted in the players getting fined heavily by the BCCI. While Kohli and Gambhir had to pay 100 percent of their match fees, Naveen was imposed with a fine worth fifty percent of his match fee.

Days after the incident, Kohli returned to his hometown, New Delhi as RCB gear up to lock horns with Delhi Capitals in their next fixture. Meanwhile, the former captain on Friday shared a photo with his better half, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Instagram. He didn’t caption the image, instead used a couple of heart emojis with an infinity sign.

RCB have begun their preparations at Kohli’s home ground. On Thursday evening, the local was snapped in front of the pavilion named after him at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The other players also sweated it out in the nets ahead of the encounter against Delhi.

Mid-season entrant Kedar Jadhav was also getting into the grove as he attended the training session on Wednesday evening. Jadhav was drafted into the RCB side as a replacement for David Wiley, who picked up a toe injury during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. He represented RCB previously in 2016 and 2017, playing 17 matches and scoring 311 runs at an average of 23.92 and a strike rate of 142.66.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently standing at the 5th spot on the points table. They have played 9 games so far and have won 5 out of them. They possess a net run-rate of -0.03 which they will look to improve when they face Delhi.

