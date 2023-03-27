IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Unveil New Jersey in Front of a Packed M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore unveiled their jersey for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League during a live event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. The event, termed ‘RCB Unbox’, saw fans thronging the venue with the likes of Virat Kohli, captain Faf du Plessis in attendance alongside the legendary duo of Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.

RCB also held a team practice session at their home venue where they will be playing for the first time in three years.

Few of the RCB stars also interacted with the fans who had gathered in huge numbers.

Batting legends Gayle and De Villiers were inducted into RCB Hall of Fame and were presented with mementos during the ceremony.

Later on, singers Sonu Nigam and Jason Derulo performed in front of the fans.

RCB will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against five-time winners Mumbai Indians at home on April 2. The franchise though will be without the likes of Rajat Patidar and Australian Josh Hazlewood for at least the first half of the season owing to injuries.

Hazelwood is dealing with an Achilles tendonitis which also saw him return home from Australia’s India tour without playing a single match. On the other hand, Patidar has a heel injury for which he’s undergoing recovery at the National Cricket Academy.

Last year, RCB made it to the playoffs for the third time in a row after finishing fourth in the league stage of the competition. They then got the better of Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator before losing to Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier.

RCB have never won the IPL title having reached the final thrice.

RCB Full Squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf Du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

