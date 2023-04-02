IPL 2023, RCB v MI: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win Toss and Opt to Bowl against Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to field first against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians in match 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Faf du Plessis revealed that RCB’s four overseas players for the clash against MI are himself, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell and Reece Topley.

“We are going to bowl first. There’s a bit of weather around. There has been a bit of dew in the practice games too. Myself, Bracewell, Maxwell, and Topley. We have been so excited to get started to tonight. This is one of the great stadiums to play cricket in. That’s a long way again. The first goal is to make the playoffs. We have to make sure we get off to a good start, 14 games to go in the tournament, and then we can talk about that," Faf du Plessis said after winning the toss.

Rohit Sharma said that Mumbai have opted to go in with Tim David, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer and Jason Behrendorff as the overseas picks against Bangalore.

“With this new rule teams are backing themselves to chase. At the end of the day you have to play good cricket to win. We know we have to bat first here. The pitch looks good, we just have to come out with positive intent. (Four overseas players for them) Tim David, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer and Jason Behrendorff," Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

Rohit also said that last season’s performance was something that’s and his team are looking to get over and do better this time around.

“Last season was a disappointment for us but again, we know exactly where we went wrong so we will try and correct those mistakes. We have got some new faces as well so hopefully those guys play freely and express themselves. (On playing his 200th T20 game as captain) Exciting, I am really honored and grateful as well. It’s been a long journey and it’s something I will cherish. Look forward to playing many more games and hopefully we can achieve what we want. to achieve," he added.

RCB vs MI Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan

