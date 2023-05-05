'Good to See that He has Worked a lot': RP Singh Picks Youngster Who Can 'be Next Shami' of Team India

Mohammad Siraj has been breathing fire in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He has been the most successful bowler for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and also the highest wicket-taker of the season. He has scalped 17 wickets in 9 games and also holds the Purple Cap.

Not just the current IPL season but Siraj has been enjoying a great run in international cricket as well. It’s not a hidden fact how he led the team’s attack in Australia a couple of years when the senior players kept on getting ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. And since then, there has been no looking back for the Hyderabad bowler.

In ODIs, he has turned into a reckoning force for Team India. In the 20 games he played since June 2022, he picked 38 wickets at just 19. 24 of those wickets came with the new ball at an economy rate of just 4.38. He recently jumped up to the No. 1 spot on the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings for bowlers. His success in the 50-over format paved his way to the T20Is where he picked six wickets in the New Zealand series last year.

Former India pacer and world cup-winner, RP Singh heaped praise on Siraj’s meteoric rise in international cricket. During a select media interaction, the former said the Hyderabad speedster has worked a lot on his fitness and technique and is reaping the results.

“I have been following Siraj for a long time now. When he joined the Indian team, his graph was really high, and then slowly it started falling. But it is good to see that he has worked on a lot of things this time, fitness is a major point. Now if you look at the technical bit, he has worked a lot on his wrist position and follow through for which he is getting the ball top to bounce better and is also bowling stump-to-stump,” RP Singh was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

When asked if Siraj can replace an injured Jasprit Bumrah, RP said, “Of course, he can be a replacement for Bumrah. In fact, I feel, if his graph continues to increase he can be the next Mohammed Shami,” he said.

