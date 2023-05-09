RR Issue Apology After Getting Trolled by SRH for Calling Sanju Samson Greater Than RRR the Film

Rajasthan Royals (RR) issued an apology on Twitter after getting stunned by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match no. 52 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. The hosts set Hyderabad a mammoth 215-run target following phenomenal knocks from Jos Buttler (95 off 59) and skipper Sanju Samson (66* off 38). The duo stitched a 138-run stand for the third wicket, taking the SRH bowlers to the cleaners.

The Royals were charged up with a Sanju Samson classic at the home ground. And hence, they made a debate-stirring tweet on their official social media handle, suggesting Samson is better than RRR (the movie).

SSS (skipper sanju samson) 🏏 > RRR 🎬— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 7, 2023

ALSO READ | WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Almost in Tears After Rinku Singh Hits Him for a Boundary on Last Ball

However, the tweet didn’t go down well and backfired after SRH clinched the game by 4 wickets in a last-over thriller. Sandeep Sharma came into the attack and was assigned to defend 17 runs off the last six deliveries. After getting hit for a six, the RR pacer RR bounced back and gave away only four runs on the next three deliveries and even got Samad caught at long-off by Jos Buttler on the final ball of the over. Unfortunately, the celebration at the RR camp was spoiled when the third umpire blew the no-ball sire. Sandeep had to bowl the free-hit ball and Samad whacked it away for a six.

Following the defeat, the Sunrisers posted the picture of the umpire who had signalled a no-ball. Soon the Royals admin returned to issue an apology, stating, “This movie reached the world. So our apology should too… PS: SSS & RRR,” the RR tweet read.

This movie reached the world. So our apology should too…PS: SSS & RRR 💗 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 7, 2023

ALSO READ | WATCH: Here’s How Sandeep Sharma’s One Mistake Spoiled the Party for Rajasthan Royals

The no-ball left the RR fans dejected and fuming. Skipper Sanju said such ups and downs are parts of the game but a bowler cannot overstep at such a crucial moment.

“Nothing much, it’s a no ball, just have to bowl it again as simple as that, you don’t think about it too much. Sandeep knows what to do. Maybe there might be a small change in mindset for a few seconds when you feel that the job is done, and everyone was celebrating but I think that’s the nature of this game, you can’t step the line at that point of time,” Sanju had said.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here