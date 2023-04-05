IPL 2023, RR vs PBKS: Confident Rajasthan Royals Aim to Carry Winning Momentum Against Punjab Kings

Last season’s runners-up Rajasthan Royals have started IPL 2023 with an imposing performance, giving an early indication of their batting might as they hope to go a step better this time around. They brushed aside Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening clash but know that Punjab Kings, their next opponent, will present a sterner challenge come Wednesday.

Blistering half-centuries from Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal propelled RR to a mammoth total before Yuzvendra Chahal took a four-fer to seal a commanding 72-run win. And who can forget the deadly first over from Trent Boult - a double-wicket maiden.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

PBKS will welcome the chance to test them against a formidable opponent so early in the season though. They were impressive against Kolkata Knight Riders in a narrow seven-run win with the contest impacted by rain.

What: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

When: April 5, Wednesday

Where: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

RR Team News

Wednesday’s fixture is RR’s first of two ‘home’ matches in the North-eastern city of Guwahati A winning performance from Samson’s side will not only build their brand value and will also expand their fan base in the region, which has seen precious little IPL action over the years.

The depth in Royals’ batting is such that it can withstand any bowling attack. If young Yashasvi’s 37-ball 54 at the top showed how quickly he has matured as an opener, Buttler seemed to be carrying on from where he had left off in the previous season, smashing a 22-ball 54.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Points, Win, Loss & Orange Cap

The only weak link, if any, seemed to be their middle where Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag were both dismissed cheaply, before West Indian Shimron Hetmyer took the team beyond the 200-run mark.

With a bowling lineup boasting of one of the premier pacers in the world in Boult along with two Indian stalwarts in Chahal and R Ashwin, the Royals can soften up the most resolute batting sides.

PBKS Team News

And PBKS know they have an uphill task when the two teams clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

While the experience of top-order India batter Shikhar Dhawan will come in handy along with the bowling prowess of young left-arm India pacer Arshdeep Singh, the team would be eagerly awaiting the return of England power-hitter Liam Livingstone, who missed the opener against KKR after not getting the fitness clearance from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The batter had suffered a knee injury in December last.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List of Orange Cap

The English pair of Livingstone and pace bowling all-rounder Sam Curran — the most expensive buy ever in IPL history at Rs 18.50 crore — could be PBKS’ trump card this season along with the lanky left-arm quick Arshdeep.

Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Abdul Basith, Murugan Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Trent Boult, Jos Buttler, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Obed McCoy, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kunal Singh Rathore, Joe Root, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vasisht, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Raj Bawa, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide.

With PTI Inputs

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here