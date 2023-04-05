IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS: Rajasthan Royals Win Toss, Opt to Bowl against Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to field first against Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Both teams, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, have remained unchanged from their last match, which they won.

RR skipper Sanju Samson said he and his team are excited to play their ‘home’ match in the Assam capital.

“We would like to bowl here. Expecting some dew. We will use the opportunity to bowl first. It is a great thought by the franchise. Loving it here. The players have gotten used to the conditions. We are going in with the same side. Very happy to see them grow. Jaiswal and Parag have grown a lot learning from the experienced guys," Samson said at the toss.

PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan accepted that he also wanted to bowl first but is ready to counter the effects of dew.

“We all know the dew comes. We also wanted to bowl first. It is alright. We are used to it. Let’s go day by day. Not putting too much on pressure on myself. The process matters the most. Same eleven from the last game. RR are a very good side. They are playing good cricket. We want to give our best," Dhawan said at the toss.

In the 24 clashes between them, RR have won 14 while 10 matches have been clinched by the PBKS.

RR vs PBKS Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings - Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

