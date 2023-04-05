IPL 2023: Ashwin Warns Dhawan with 'Runout' as Cameraman Turns to See Jos Buttler' Reaction

Ravichandran Ashwin gave a stern runout warning to Shikhar Dhawan as the batter appeared to be leaving his crease even before the former bowled his delivery during match number 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Ashwin was winding up in his delivery stride when he noticed Dhawan backing up from the non-striker end as the RR bowler stepped in his tracks to give a ferocious look at the PBKS captain, who was scrambling back into his crease.

Almost immediately and out of compulsion the camera turned towards Jos Buttler.

Ash warning Gabbar and Jos going "I've seen this movie before" in his head - it's all happening at Barsapara 😅Stream #RRvPBKS LIVE & FREE NOW with #IPLonJioCinema - across all telecom operators 📲#TATAIPL #IPL2023 | @ashwinravi99 @josbuttler pic.twitter.com/M5dChwgARd — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 5, 2023

Fans were reminded of the Mankad controversy, which is what a runout at the non-strikers’ end has become commonly known as, involving Ashwin and Buttler.

The incident happened in 2019 when Ashwin used to captain the Punjab franchise, known as Kings XI Punjab then.

Ashwin is stopped when Shikhar Dhawan moves away from the crease. pic.twitter.com/4MEZ8Nmxvq— CricketGully (@thecricketgully) April 5, 2023

RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN once again stopped to try to mankad SHIKAR DHAWAN but didn’t attempt itCameraman at that immediately showed JOS BUTTLER at the big screen 😂#RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/gq7slzzZFf— Farooq Alam (@AlamFAR786) April 5, 2023

Ashwin warns Dhawan about MankadAnd the camera man shows the Buttler Ash case of Mankad 😄😄#RRvPBKS #IPL2023— Khan!!!!! (@Im_the_proble_) April 5, 2023

Ashwin midway of mankading realizes Dhawan is in his team only#RRvPBKS— Chalak Billu (@chalakbilllllu) April 5, 2023

Ashwin was ready to mankad Dhawan 😁— RockstaR MK (@RockstarMK11) April 5, 2023

The rules are simple: The batter is backing up during the delivery to gain an advantage. The bowler, in their delivery stride, dismisses them by rattling the bails without a prior warning. Custodians of the laws of cricket MCC have reaffirmed that a non-striker’s run out while backing up is within the laws of the game. In fact, MCC’s new code of laws has moved the running out of the non-striker (Mankad) from Law 41 - Unfair Play to Law 38 - Run-out.

