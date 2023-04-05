IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan Hits 50th Fifty-plus Score, First as Punjab Kings Captain

Shikhar Dhawan smashed an unbeaten 86 off 56 balls to help Punjab Kings (PBKS) reach 197/4 in their 20 over against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings - LIVE

Dhawan reached his 50th fifty-plus score with his first half-century as PBKS captain. In fact, he is only the third after David Warner and Virat Kohli, to have reached the landmark.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Shikhar Dhawan scored fifty 50+ scores in IPL history. He becomes second Indian to achieve this milestone. pic.twitter.com/NSguytjeMv— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 5, 2023

Shikhar Dhawan in first 30 balls: 30 runs.Shikhar Dhawan in next 26 balls: 56 runs.One of the greatest knock of Dhawan in IPL .#RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/zg0D7PGhKt — Sir BoiesX (@BoiesX45) April 5, 2023

Shikhar Dhawan after every 2 balls pic.twitter.com/k07j1yaoMP— 亗 (@jadejamayur010) April 5, 2023

Shikhar dhawan in Dhawan afterFirst 30 balls playing 30 balls pic.twitter.com/8TFHu6E1bg— supremo ` (@hyperKohli) April 5, 2023

Shikhar Dhawan trolling Rajasthan Royals’ bowlers with unorthodox shots. #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/4PIb481Fvj— Anurag Dwivedi (@AnuragxCricket) April 5, 2023

Nothing just the class of Shikhar Dhawan pic.twitter.com/hhDH6ZKE4g— feryy (@ffspari) April 5, 2023

Dhawan played some well-timed shots to get to his half century in 36 balls.

Dhawan, switched gears effortlessly as he was 30 off 30 balls at one stage playing second fiddle to Prabhsimran. Once his opening partner was dismissed, Dhawan upped the ante as he scored 56 off next 26 balls that he faced.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

The Punjab Kings skipper was dropped on 50 and made most of his reprieve as he played the role of sheet anchor, ensuring his team had enough runs on the board with dew setting in. His inning was studded with nine fours and three maximums that came in the second half.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Prabhsimran Singh also smashed his maiden fifty, scoring 60 off 34 balls, before he was dismissed by a stunning catch from Jos Buttler.

Jason Holder was the most successful bowler for RR with figures of 2/29 in four overs.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here