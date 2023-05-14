IPL 2023, RR vs RCB: Rajasthan, Bangalore Look to Escape Mid-table Logjam

The race for IPL 2023 playoffs continues. A confident Rajasthan Royals will welcome a dented Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur hoping to build onto their dominating performance against Kolkata Knight Riders that saw them hunting 150 in 13.1 overs thanks to a whirlwind 98 not out from the young Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Watch: Chaos as Crowd Disruption Forces SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 Match to be Halted

RCB have suffered two defeats in a row now which has hurt their top-four hopes and another misstep could prove to be costly.

It will be a showdown between Jaiswal and RCB captain Faf du Plessis with the pair separated by just one run in the Orange Cap race.

Du Plessis has 576 runs while Jaiswal has taken his tally to 575. It remains to be seen who gets the better of the other in Sunday’s high-profile clash.

If both fire on Sunday, it will be a run-fest for the spectators.

What: RR vs RCB, IPL 2023

When: May 14 (Sunday)

Where: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Time: 3:30 PM IST

RCB will also look to avoid a hat-trick of defeats, having suffered losses against Mumbai Indians and laggards Delhi Capitals in their last two games.

The Royals, on the other hand, returned to winning ways with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday after three consecutive defeats, courtesy Jaiswal’s 47-ball 98 and skipper Sanju Samson’s 48 off 29 deliveries while chasing a modest 150-run target.

While Jos Buttler failed against KKR, he remains a big threat alongside Jaiswal at the top of the order for the Royals.

RR’s middle-order too looks pretty strong in the presence of Joe Root, Druv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer.

Also Read: Tendulkar Files FIR After his Name, Photo Illegally Used to Cheat People

On the bowling front, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shone bright against KKR with brilliant figures of 4/25, New Zealand quick Trent Boult has been steady upfront and returned with two wickets in their last match.

Sandeep Sharma has also been providing great support to Boult at the start, while in experienced Ravichandran Ashwin, the Rajasthan franchise has a wily customer who has the ability to turn the match on his own on his day.

RCB, on the other hand, lost their last two games against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians and would be desperate to turn the tables around with a comprehensive win.

While du Plessis has been consistent with the bat throughout the tournament so far, Virat Kohli has sparkled in patches and RCB need both the batters to fire at the top to provide them a good start.

Australian Glenn Maxwell, of late, has shown great form with the bat for RCB but he would be looking for more support from the likes of Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik.

Mohammed Siraj has been the spearhead for RCB in the bowling department and has emerged as the most successful bowler for the team with 15 wickets from 11 games.

But Siraj needs support from the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel and Vijaykumar Vyshak to contain RR.

The Royals enjoy an advantage on the points table as well as they are placed fourth while RCB are at sixth spot.

Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Joe Root, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht and Abdul P A.

top videos

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Siddarth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Sonu Yadav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kedar Jadhav

With PTI Inputs