RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals Bowled Out For Third-lowest Total in IPL History

Rajasthan Royals (RR) were bowled out for the third-lowest total in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), suffering a 112-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 60 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

Batting first, half-centuries by skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell and a cameo of unbeaten 29 off 11 balls from Anuj Rawat guided RCB to a competitive total of 171/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, the Royals had a dismal batting display as they were bowled out for 59 in 10.3 overs, the third-lowest innings total in the history of the tournament. Only Joe Root and Shimron Hetmyer managed to get into double figures and the latter was the only one who was able to take on the opposition bowlers.

For RCB, Wayne Parnell was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed three wickets with the likes of Michael Bracewell and Mohammad Siraj also bowling really well as RCB sealed a massive win.

The hosts produced an abysmal show with the bat as they were five down for the score of 28 at the end of the powerplay itself. RR batters failed to give a fight as they kept on playing shots when the situation demanded to stick for a while on a slow and tricky wicket. RCB bowlers exploited the lack of application by RR batters and game sense as all of them returned with wickets.

It was RR’s second-lowest total as they just about managed to go past their earlier lowest of 58 against the same opponents in 2009 by one run.

Lowest innings totals for RR

58 vs RCB, Cape Town, 2009

59 vs RCB, Jaipur, today

81 vs KKR, Kolkata, 2011

85 vs KKR, Sharjah, 2021

Lowest innings totals in IPL history

49 - RCB vs KKR, Kolkata, 2017

58 - RR vs RCB, Cape Town, 2009

59 - RR vs RCB, Jaipur, today

66 - DC vs MI, Delhi, 2017

RR captain Sanju Samson was short on words and an explanation.

“I was just thinking seeing the batting collapse where we went wrong? I don’t think I have an answer to that yet. We all know the nature of the IPL, we’ve seen some funny things happen in the league stage," Samson said after the end of the match.

With the win, RCB jumped to the fifth spot with 12 points from 12 matches to be in contention for a playoff berth while RR moved down to sixth with 12 points from 13 matches.

