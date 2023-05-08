IPL 2023: 'Sandeep Sharma Will be Regretting The no Ball Forever'

In a dramatic finish to an IPL 2023 match in Jaipur on Sunday night, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the contest with a six off the last delivery against Rajasthan Royals. Defending five off one delivery, RR pacer Sandeep Sharma overstepped as Abdul Samad holed out at long-off.

With SRH needing four runs now, Sandeep missed his yorker and Samad launched it over the bowler’s head for a six to seal a thrilling four-wicket win.

Former India fast bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji recalled how Sandeep had defended 21 runs against Chennai Super Kings earlier this season with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja the two batters.

“If we recollect the last over against CSK, Sandeep was able to pull back the game in the last three balls. Here he had another opportunity, but unfortunately that no ball cost him. He held his nerve and was able to keep things simple until the last ball was bowled," Balaji said on Star Sports.

And added that the bowler will not forget his mistake.

“For a moment he thought the match was over, but the sound of the siren came in a disheartening way. He will be regretting the no ball forever. This one delivery will definitely be playing in his mind,” Balaji said.

Chasing 215 at the Sawaimansingh Stadium, SRH needed 41 off two overs before Glenn Phillips clattered three sixes in a row followed by a four in the over of Kuldip Yadav to bring his team back in the contest. He fell off the fifth delivery though before Marco Jansen took a couple making it 24 runs from the 19th over.

“I thought Glenn Phillips is a kind of player, who can take on the bowlers. Probably, SRH decided Phillips to go in the last three overs when you are chasing a big total. He made absolutely great connection with the ball and I am sure and that had helped the Sunrisers to have hope in their batting lineup,” Balaji said.

