IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes His Fastest IPL Fifty, Misses Century by 8 Runs; Fans Call Him 'Future of CSK'

Ruturaj Gaikwad began his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign on a stunning note as he smashed a fifty in the inaugural match of the season between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.

The 26-year-old narrowly missed his century as he fell for 92 runs, but he played a very crucial knock from CSK’s perspective, doing the majority of the scoring for his side.

Gaikwad brought up his fifty in just 23 balls, thus surpassing a personal milestone as he recorded his fastest-ever IPL fifty.

The CSK opener was the only batsman who had crossed the 300-run mark for the Yellow Army last season as well. In the first game of IPL 2023, Gaikwad picked up from where he left off.

During his 50-ball stay at the crease, Gaikwad smashed 4 boundaries and nine sixes. He scored 92 with a strike rate of 184, and after the youngster narrowly missed his century, fans were still full of praise for the opener and he was hailed as the ‘future of CSK’.

Check the best reactions after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 92-run inning:

Ruturaj Gaikwad played a full Paisa Wasool knock today. #GTvCSKpic.twitter.com/2FaQT1NYKD— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) March 31, 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad has middled 94% of the balls so far and he’s batting at a strike rate of 225. pic.twitter.com/cxT6UCoF2C— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) March 31, 2023

He deserved century what a great Knock by this Ruturaj Gaikwad such a class talent the way he batted, hitting sixes in such a beautiful way well donePure class batsman truly future superstar ✨#RuturajGaikwad #GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/u4mDyltIbi— Yash k_335 (@335Yash) March 31, 2023

End of a Incredible innings from Ruturaj Gaikwad. He scored brilliant 92 runs from 50 balls including 4 fours and 9 sixes against GT in IPL 2023.What an innings played by Ruturaj Gaikwad - The future superstar of CSK, outstanding! pic.twitter.com/js1r1REjle — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 31, 2023

There will never be a young player better than Ruturaj Gaikwad. pic.twitter.com/H9QbSKAbdg— ` (@rahulmsd_91) March 31, 2023

Courtesy of Gaikwad’s hitting, CSK managed to put up a total of 178/7 in 20 overs, the Yellow Army could have gotten to 200 but the opener didn’t get too much support from the other end.

A late cameo from Shivam Dube (19) and the skipper MS Dhoni (14) saw the four-time champs reach a fight-worthy total.

It was a bowling masterclass from the Titans as well, with Mohammed Shami, Rashid, and Alzarri Joseph all getting two wickets each with Little also getting a solitary scalp.

