Old Video of Sachin Tendulkar Appreciating Prabhsimran Singh Goes Viral After PBKS Youngster's Ton Against DC

Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh smashed an incredible century against the Delhi Capitals as PBKS registered a massive 31-run win over the capital city team on Saturday in the IPL 2023.

Prabhsimran’s brilliant 103 off just 65 deliveries, which included 10 fours and 6 sixers, was an absolute treat to watch. And following his eye-catching innings, an old video of Sachin Tendulkar, the greatest batsman to ever play the game, appreciating the Patiala-born player’s batting skills has gone viral.

ALSO READ| ‘Ball that Got Manish Pandey was Like Shane Warne’s Ball of the Century’: Ex-IND Opnere Lauds Harpreet Brar

In an old video, Tendulkar spoke very highly of the batsman during the 2020 edition of the IPL stating that “I’ve seen Prabhsimran play. I saw him play yesterday and I liked it very much. His backlift and the bat swing are free-flowing," the Mumbai-born legend said.

“When the ball hits his bat, the sound that comes off is amazing. So I feel that he could be a dangerous batsman," Sachin added.

I really liked what I saw of @prabhsimran01 in @lionsdenkxip’s previous game.Here are my observations about him from that game.#KXIPvKKR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/7elqOWXjWz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 10, 2020

DC won the toss and opted to bowl first and had an early boost as they managed to scalp the dangerous Shikhar Dhawan in the second over of the game for just 7 runs through Ishant Sharma.

The lanky pacer gave his side yet another boost as he sent back Liam Livingstone for 4 runs. Jitesh Sharma, Harpreet Brar and Shah Rukh Khan were all dismissed for single-digit scores.

ALSO READ| WATCH: Harpreet Brar Bamboozles Manish Pandey with Sharp Turn, Traps Warner with Magical Delivery

As the wickets kept falling at the other end, Prabhsimran stood strong and played some brilliant cricketing shots en route to his impressive century. Sam Curran and Sikander Raza chipped in with 20 runs and 11 runs respectively as PBKS put up 167 runs on the board at the end of 20 overs, losing 7 wickets in the process.

top videos

Delhi got off to a good start with the chase, as David Warner and Phil Salt opened with a 69-run stand before Harpreet Brar struck to dismiss the Englishman.

Brar, Nathan Ellis and Rahul Chahar spilt 8 wickets amongst themselves on the day as Brar, the wrecker-in-chief, ended the night with 4 wickets to help PBKS earn a crucial victory by restricting DC to a total of 136 for 8.