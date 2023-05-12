IPL 2023: Sachin Tendulkar's Reunion With Gary Kirsten At Wankhede Gives Fans Nostalgia Max | WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar and Gary Kirsten- the two key architects of India’s memorable 2011 World Cup triumph- had a heart-warming interaction on Thursday. The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians shared a video of their meeting. In the clip, Kirsten can be heard addressing Sachin as “Mr. Tendulkar.” The Master Blaster, in his response, greeted Kirsten, saying, “Coach.”

Sachin had played for Team India under the coaching of Kirsten. Their brilliant chemistry was key to India’s 2011 World Cup success. “Max nostalgia. Sachin, Gary aur Wankhede," Mumbai Indians tweeted.

ALSO READ| ‘I’ve No Shame in Accepting That I Made Many Mistakes When I Was Captain’: Virat Kohli

Sachin Tendulkar and Gary Kirsten’s meeting, quite unsurprisingly, rekindled the memories of India’s 2011 World Cup final win against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium.

𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟏 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐩 𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 🥹💙— MI Fans Army™ (@MIFansArmy) May 11, 2023

Recalled 2011 once again 💙🇮🇳— Mumbai Indians FC (@MIPaltanFamily) May 11, 2023

World Cup memories refreshed— Nitin jain(Sachinsuperfan) (@NitinSachinist) May 11, 2023

@mipaltan 2011 World Cup final moment in a single frame 💙Paltan💙— 🇮🇳Aman Das🇮🇳 (@AmanDas061197) May 11, 2023

This social media user quite optimistically commented, “So World Cup coming this year.”

So World Cup COMING this year 😍🔥 ?!!— Jai Sawant  (@JaiSawant45) May 11, 2023

Showering immense praise on both Sachin and Kirsten, one person tweeted, “God of cricket with greatest India coach of all time.”

God of cricket with greatest Indian coach of all time 😍❤️— NOFI_Mi💙 (@Nofilterguy_097) May 11, 2023

Another Twitter user conveyed that he still misses Sachin and Kirsten’s collaboration at the Wankhede Stadium.

Bhut miss karta hu dono ko wankhede pe🥺— NITIN SINGH (@NITINSI93272691) May 11, 2023

While Sachin Tendulkar played his last IPL game in 2013, Gary Kirsten is currently handling the role of coach and mentor for Gujarat Titans. Kirsten had guided Gujarat to their first IPL title during their maiden appearance last year. Gujarat, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, are now atop the IPL 2023 standings. The reigning champions have till now claimed 16 points from 11 matches.

ALSO READ| ‘I Don’t Sledge Someone Upfront, Not my Habit..’ Says Naveen-ul-Haq Days After Ugly Spat With Virat Kohli | WATCH

top videos

Mumbai, on the other hand, had to face a torrid start to their IPL 2023 journey. The five-time IPL champions failed to win their first two matches of the season. But six wins from their next nine games helped Mumbai to improve their position on the points table. With 12 points from 11 matches, they now occupy the fourth spot in the IPL 2033 standings.

In their next match, Mumbai will be up against Gujarat tonight. In their first-leg meeting, Rohit Sharma’s men had to suffer a 55-run defeat at the hands of Gujarat. The IPL 2022 winners will be heading into the contest after remaining unbeaten in their last two games.