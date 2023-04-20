IPL 2023: Sam Curran's Beamer Almost Takes Out RCB's Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli 'Punches' PBKS Bowler

Punjab Kings (PBKS) stand-in captain Sam Curran almost took out Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis with a beamer as Virat Kohli walked up to the bowler to mock punch him during match number 27 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

The incident happened on the first ball of the 16th over of the RCB innings as the ball sipped out of Curran’s hand and flew in the direction of Faf’s face, with the RCB batter ducking at the right moment to avoid being hit on the head. Curran immediately went up to the Faf to offer his apologies as Kohli too walked up to check on his opening partner and stopped to jokingly attempted to punch the English all-rounder.

The opening pair for RCB, Kohli and Faf stitched together a record partnership, becoming the pair with the most runs for the first wicket at Mohali, beating Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.

In fact thier 137-run stand was the fifth-highest in the all-time list.

Highest opening partnerships for RCB in the IPL -

Runs Players Versus When Where 181* Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal RR Mumbai 2021 167 Chris Gayle and Tillakaratne Dilshan PWI Bangalore 2013 148 Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis MI Bangalore 2023 147 Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli PBKS Bangalore 2016 137 Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis PBKS Mohali today

Kohli was finally dismissed by Harpreet Brar as the stand-in captain for the day tried to paddle a leg-side ball fine but only managed to nick it to keeper Jitesh Sharma.

