2-MIN READ

IPL 2023: Sam Curran's Beamer Almost Takes Out RCB's Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli 'Punches' PBKS Bowler

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 17:58 IST

Punjab, India

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Faf du Plessis (IPL/BCCI)

Sam Curran almost hit Faf du Plessis with a beamer as Virat Kohli mock-punched the English bowler

Punjab Kings (PBKS) stand-in captain Sam Curran almost took out Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis with a beamer as Virat Kohli walked up to the bowler to mock punch him during match number 27 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

The incident happened on the first ball of the 16th over of the RCB innings as the ball sipped out of Curran’s hand and flew in the direction of Faf’s face, with the RCB batter ducking at the right moment to avoid being hit on the head. Curran immediately went up to the Faf to offer his apologies as Kohli too walked up to check on his opening partner and stopped to jokingly attempted to punch the English all-rounder.

The opening pair for RCB, Kohli and Faf stitched together a record partnership, becoming the pair with the most runs for the first wicket at Mohali, beating Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.

In fact thier 137-run stand was the fifth-highest in the all-time list.

Highest opening partnerships for RCB in the IPL -

RunsPlayersVersusWhenWhere 
181*Virat Kohli and Devdutt PadikkalRRMumbai2021
167Chris Gayle and Tillakaratne DilshanPWIBangalore2013
148Virat Kohli and Faf du PlessisMIBangalore2023
147Chris Gayle and Virat KohliPBKSBangalore2016
137Virat Kohli and Faf du PlessisPBKSMohalitoday

Kohli was finally dismissed by Harpreet Brar as the stand-in captain for the day tried to paddle a leg-side ball fine but only managed to nick it to keeper Jitesh Sharma.

April 20, 2023
April 20, 2023