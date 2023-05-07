'Tactically the Best in the League': Sanjay Manjrekar Names 2 Most In-form Teams in IPL 2023

Sanjay Manjrekar has named two teams which he feels are currently the tactically best sides in the ongoing IPL 2023 season. Manjrekar named MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans as the two teams he personally has liked best so far this season.

Manjrekar took to Twitter ahead of Gujarat’s IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, May 7 and named them as one of the ‘tactically best’ teams in IPL 2023, alongside CSK.

Pandya’s side are currently on top of IPL 2023 points table while CSK are in second place after they defeated Mumbai Indians on Saturday and did the double over the five-time IPL champs, having defeated MI earlier this season as well.

“Two teams I am really liking at this stage are GT & CSK. Tactically the best in the league!" wrote Manjrekar on Twitter.

Gujarat’s form at home has been shaky but they have fared really well on the road, with five wins on the road. Pandya’s side have a big chance to keep one foot in the IPL 2023 playoffs by becoming the first team to reach 16 points this season.

GT are sitting pretty atop the points table with 14 points from 10 matches, whereas Chennai Super Kings have played 11 games and they have 13 points. Lucknow Super Giants are in third place with 11 points from 10 matches.

They will be up against Lucknow, LSG will be led by Krunal Pandya after KL Rahul has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to injury.

It will be a top-of-the-table clash between Gujarat and Lucknow as the two teams are in good form and looking to secure their place in the playoffs. While Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets in Jaipur recently, LSG’s last match against CSK was washed out due to rain.

