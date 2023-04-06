IPL 2023: Sanju Samson Asks Shikhar Dhawan 'Har Baar Itne Tight Matches Kyun?', Wasim Jaffer Gives Epic Reply

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals nearly pulled off an epic chase as they suffered a narrow 5-run defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings on Wednesday, April 5 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Recent matches between PBKS and RR have all been close contests and the most recent game during IPL 2023 was no different.

After the match Sanju Samson shared a picture with PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan, asking him a hilarious question. The Rajasthan Royals captain asked his fellow compatriot why matches between their two sides are always so closely contested, to which batting coach of the Mohali-based franchise, Wasim Jaffer gave an epic reply.

The inaugural IPL champs took everyone by surprise as they sent Ravichandran Ashwin to open the innings alongside Yashavi Jaiswal in a mammoth chase of 198 runs. While Jaiswal, Ashwin and Jos Buttler all failed to impress on the day, impact sub Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer almost nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback for the Royals.

In the end though, they fell short by just five runs, prompting a hilarious reaction from Samson.

The RR captain took to Twitter and shared a pic with Dhawan, along with a hilarious caption that read, “Paaji, har baar itne tight matches kyun?"

PBKS batting coach Wasim Jaffer, who has a habit of sharing some epic memes on social media, came up with a brilliant response for Samson.

Sharing a meme reference from the renowned web series Mirzapur, Jaffer clarified that they don’t intend to make their contests nail-biting encounters, it just happens by sheer luck.

Talking about the match between PBKS and RR, Prabhsimran Singh scored a fifty, followed by an 86-run knock from Dhawan which helped the Mohali-based franchise put up a fight-worthy total of 197/4 on the board.

In reply, Samson scored 42, Hetmyer (36 off 18) and Jurel (32* in 15) took the last season’s finalists agonizingly close but Sam Curran had other plans as he helped his side to win the match with his final over.

