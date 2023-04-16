IPL 2023: Sanju Samson Elects to Bowl Against Gujarat Titans as Trent Boult Returns for Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League match on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The high-octane clash in the rematch of the last season’s IPL final as the Royals will seek revenge against Pandya’s Titans.

Royals made one change to their side as their frontline pacer Trent Boult returned to the XI after recovering from the niggle and Jason Holder missed out.

While Titans also announced one major change as in-form Vijay Shankar missed out as Hardik informed at the toss that he isn’t feeling well. Abhinav Manhor got a chance in the XI in his place.

Rajasthan skipper Samson, who is going through a lean patch, said that he wants to score big runs against the Titans.

“We are looking to bowl. Boult is coming in place of Jason Holder. Padikkal is playing when we bat, I am not sure. We’ll keep learning about it (impact sub). I’d like to score some runs today," Samson said.

Meanwhile, Hardik suggested that it was a good toss to lose as he didn’t mind bowling first.

“It has been a belter so far. It’s a good toss to lose, don’t mind batting or bowling first. For us, it’s important how we use it (impact player). We’ll use it only when required. Forced change, Vijay Shankar isn’t playing. Abhinav comes in for him. It’s my home state, lot of love, everyone comes here and supports us, exciting," Pandya added.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma

Gujarat Titans Subs: Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Srikar Bharat, Dasun Shanaka

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Joe Root

