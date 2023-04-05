IPL 2023: Sanju Samson Looking to Take Confidence from Last Season, Says Steve Smith

Steve Smith spoke highly of Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson, who led his side to the final of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), and said that the RR skipper is not the youngster in terms of the experience he has had and will take confidence from his campaign from the last season.

Samson had a brilliant start to this year’s IPL campaign, leading RR to a massive 72-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match.

“Sanju Samson is a young player, but he’s not a youngster in terms of the experience he’s had. He’s leading the side from the front. He led the Royals really well last year and the team made it to the final. He’ll take the confidence from the campaign last season. He’s powerful and takes the game head-on. If he keeps doing that, I think, RR will keep doing well in this season as well." Smith told the official TV broadcaster of the league.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Royals are set to host Punjab Kings in their first match at their ‘second’ home i.e. Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. Both teams are coming on the back of wins and on the back of some solid performances in their opening games.

The highly-anticipated encounter will redefine the rivalry between the two teams from the North, led by dynamic captains young RR skipper, Samson, and seasoned campaigner Shikar Dhawan.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Speaking about Dhawan, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan believes the ‘Gabbar of Indian Cricket’, who is mentally very strong, will be looking to prove his mettle as a batter, as well as the captain.

“Shikhar Dhawan is a senior player in IPL and has been very consistent with the bat too. He’s a very powerful player who possesses a very strong mind. He has to prove himself as a captain this year and for that his batting is essential. Being in and out of the Indian team must have bothered him and that’s why he would like to prove that he is still the real Gabbar of Indian cricket," Pathan told the broadcasters.

Meanwhile, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on Gujarat Titans’ young batter Sai Sudharshan for his match-winning half-century against a quality Delhi Capitals bowling attack.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

The Indian batting legend went on to say that the talented left-handed batter has all the ingredients of a future India player.

“He looked very composed all through his innings. He was watchful at the start and gave Anrich Nortje respect and when his eyes were set, he played his shots against Nortje. He played smart cricket. With this performance, he’s shown that he is ready for bigger challenges. But he should tell himself that he needs to replicate such performances more often.

“He still needs to take those steps to reach the top level but he’s got all the makings of being a great player. His temperament is good. He’s also an outstanding fielder, which is a big plus," Gavaskar said.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here