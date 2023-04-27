IPL 2023: Sanju Samson Pays Tribute to MS Dhoni With Epic 'We See Some Yellow' Remark

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson paid a heartfelt tribute to MS Dhoni during the toss ahead of their IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings. Lots of CSK fans swarmed to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and Samson couldn’t help but praise the effort of CSK fans who cam out in large numbers to support Dhoni’s Yellow Army.

Chennai Super Kings fans are well renowned for their epic fan following and their fans turn up in huge numbers at every venue wherever CSK travel to play across the nation. In their match against Kolkata Knight Riders, the entire Eden Gardens was decked in yellow and it was a similar case in Jaipur on Thursday.

Sanju Samson paid a heartfelt tribute to Dhoni in his own manner as he said that a huge fan following of the Yellow Army turned up at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium to cheer for CSK because of ‘Thala’ Dhoni’s presence.

Speaking to Murali Karthik during the toss, the Royals captain said that they would have loved to see the stadium packed in pink, but he was happy to see CSK fans turn up in large numbers as well.

“We would like to bat first. We like to stick to our strength, which is to defend. It feels really great to play RR’s 200th game, feels great to be playing for 10 years. Would love to see some pink here today, but it’s yellow and we know that the reason is," said Samson.

Samson further revealed during the toss that RR would be making one change to their playing XI with Trent Boult missing the match due to a niggle, however, Adam Zampa came in to replace him.

Dhoni meanwhile revealed that CSK remained unchanged from their previous match. During the previous meeting between these two sides, Samson had did a similar gesture for Dhoni, where he was referring to the CSK skipper without taking his name and instead used the phrase ‘that guy’, which had won the hearts of both sets of fans.

