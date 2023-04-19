CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

IPL 2023: Sanju Samson's One-handed Throw to Run Out Nicholas Pooran Floors Fans

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 21:46 IST

Jaipur, India

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson (AP)

Sanju Samson ran out Nicholas Pooran with a brilliant one-handed effort and that too with his gloves still on

Sanju Samson produced a moment of magic behind the wickets for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

The RR skipper ran out Nicholas Pooran with a brilliant one-handed effort and that too with his gloves still on, as the batters tried to sneak a quick single.

In fact, Sandeep Sharma’s last over of the LSG innings saw three wickets falling - Marcus Stoinis, Pooran and then Yudhvir Singh Charak on the last ball.

Rajasthan Royals’ neat bowling performance helped them restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 154/7 despite Kyle Mayers’ fighting fifty. Ravichandran Ashwin also took two wickets in the same over, with Jason Holder and Trent Boult both picking up one wicket each as Yuzvendra Chahal was the only bowler to have a scalp to his name.

