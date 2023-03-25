'Don't Mind Waiting Bit Longer..': Sarfaraz Khan Hopes to Emulate Suryakumar Yadav's Success for Team India

Sarfaraz Khan is a curious case, the youngster has piled up a mountain of runs in domestic cricket but hasn’t gotten an opportunity to prove his mettle at the international level. The youngster however isn’t bothered by that he hopes to follow suit in the footsteps of Suryakumar Yadav, another player who made his India debut in his early 30s but would go on to become the number 1 ranked T20I player in the world.

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar wasn’t particularly happy about Sarfaraz being ignored during the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy. The cricketer-turned-commentator took a sly dig at Chetan Sharma making an epic comment on the selectors’ approach.

“If you are looking for only slim and trim guys, then might as well go to a fashion show and find some other models and give a bat and ball in their hands and then improve them. That’s not the way cricket goes," Gavaskar lashed out in an interview with India Today.

“You have cricketers in all shapes and sizes. Don’t go by the size, go by the scores or wickets. He (Sarfaraz) is not staying off the field when he scores a hundred. He is back on the field again. So, all that tells you is that the man is fit," he added.

Reacting to Gavaskar’s comment, Sarfaraz has stated that he is putting in the hard yards ahead of IPL 2023, and he had also attended a fitness camp organised by the Delhi Capitals.

“I just heard that a while ago. I was busy playing the Ranji Trophy so I saw it in the morning itself all that he had to say. See fitness is obviously important, and I try my best. When our last Ranji Trophy match got over, I got back home at 2AM in the night and at 5AM was back on the ground," said the 25-year-old in an interview with SportsYaari.

He further added, “So my ground fitness is up to the mark and when it comes to running and all, I try and get the most out of it during Ranji or IPL. DC recently conducted a fitness camp in Delhi for 14 days. Whatever we have in our hand, we do it."

The Mumbai-born batter further stated that despite not getting many chances at the international level so far, he isn’t too bothered by it and is looking to follow in the footsteps of his good friend Suryakumar who needed just two years after his debut to rise to the top of the game.

“I am concentrating on the form that I am currently in, making sure I continue it for as long as possible. I’m doing this because when you lose your form, it doesn’t come back that easily. Often it happens that a player earns a late call-up," stated Khan.

“Take Suryakumar Yadav for example. He is a great friend; we keep talking to each other about skills and we both play strong sweep shots. So like he too got a late start, he is in good form. So I too don’t mind waiting a bit longer but key is to sustain this form," added Sarfaraz.

