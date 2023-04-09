IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan's 99 in Vain, Rahul Tripathi's Fifty Lifts SRH to 8-Wicket Win Over PBKS

Rahul Tripathi scored a fifty to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first victory of the IPL 2023 season as they outclassed Punjab Kings by 8 wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 9.

Earlier, Punjab Kings suffered a total collapse in their batting, they were reduced to 88/9, although their leader Dhawan combined well with tail-ender Mohit Rathee to drag the Kings to a respectable total of 143/9 in 20 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down the required total with 17 balls to spare.

Tripathi smacked his 74 off 48 deliveries and Markram smashed 37 off 21 deliveries as they raised 100 runs for the third wicket off 51 balls as Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 145/2 in 17.1 overs chasing a modest score of 143/9 in 20 overs built on an unbeaten 99 by PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan. The PBKS innings was destroyed by rookie leg spinner Mayank Markahde who claimed his first four-fer with a 4-15.

This was Sunrisers Hyderabad’s first win this season after defeats in their first two matches. PBKS suffered their first defeat after two wins.

Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a modest start as they managed 34/1 in the Power-play. At the same time, Punjab Kings were 41/3.

The fact that they did not lose too many wickets early in their innings, thus making their chase of the modest target of 144 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here, look early.

There was an early stutter when they lost Harry Brook for 13 after he had struck three fours during his 14-ball stay. Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi took the score to 47 before Agarwal, who has moved PBKS to SRH this season, was out after a 20-ball 21, hitting three fours.

However, Rahul Tripathi and skipper Aiden Markram batted sensibly on a pitch that was offering swing and seam and was also helping the spinners.

Tripathi was the star for the team as he slogged Rahul Chahar flat over wide midwicket just over Sam Curran for a six and then struck the spinner for fours off successive balls in the 9th over. Harpreet Brar was smacked for three fours in the 10th over as Tripathi hammered fours off successive deliveries, the second one a beauty to execute which he came down the track and lofted inside out over extra cover.

He smashed two sixes off Mohit Rathee and followed up the second one with a reverse-sweep four over point and another four in the next ball, driving square behind point and beating the sweeper to the rope.

He got good support from his skipper Aiden Markram as they added 100 runs for the unfinished third-wicket partnership off 51 deliveries.

Initially, the South African batter played second fiddle to Tripathi before slicing Nathan Ellist behind point for a four. He hammered Ellis for four successive fours in the 17th over as Sunrisers romped to victory.

