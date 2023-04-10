'One Of The Best T20 Innings': Brian Lara, Chris Gayle Rave Over Shikhar Dhawan's 99-Run Knock

Shikhar Dhawan played a sublime knock of 99 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad and while he couldn’t guide his side to a win, the Punjab Kings captain came in for some much-deserved praise from Chris Gayle and Brian Lara who called Dhawan’s knock ‘one of the best’ in the shortest format.

Dhawan smashed 99 runs in just 66 balls, including 12 boundaries and five sixes, the last of which took his run tally to 99, just one short of his third IPL century.

Also, apart from the sublime hitting, the inning was crucial in helping Dhawan’s side to reach a respectable total following fiery spells from Sunrisers debutant Mayank Markande (15/4) and Umran Malik (35/2).

RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Look to Bounce Back at Home Against Lucknow

Punjab Kings were reduced to 88/9 at one stage in their innings, after which Mohit Rathee joined hands with Dhawan and the duo helped PBKS post a total of 143/9 in 20 overs. It seemed impossible that the Kings would play out their 20 overs completely but their captain remained at the crease to play a valiant knock.

Even though the Sunrisers romped to an 8-wicket victory powered by Rahul Tripathi’s fifty, Dhawan won the Player of the Match award and the likes of Lara and Gayle both lauded the veteran Indian opener for his grit and determination.

“I must commend Shikhar Dhawan. I think it is one of the best innings I’ve ever seen in T20 Cricket, the way he shepherd the strike and totally just controlled the game," said Brian Lara talking to JioCinema.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Meanwhile, Gayle who is no stranger to blockbuster hitting himself was also impressed by Dhawan’s knock.

“Shikhar was fantastic for his team, and when you keep losing wickets around you, it’s never going to be easy, and to hold the steady nerves and to actually get to that particular total and get to 99 as welI, and I thought he deserved a hundred and that’s one of the best innings you will ever see in the IPL as well," said the former RCB legend.

Next up for Dhawan’s and Co will be a meeting against Gujarat Titans in Mohali on April 13 while the Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on April 14.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here