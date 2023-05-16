'That’s how you control the ball': Parthiv Patel Heaps Praise on Shubman Gill's Batting Technique vs SRH

Shubman Gill garnered all the limelight on Monday night, smashing his first-ever hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Batting against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the opening batter smashed a 58-ball 101, with the help of 13 boundaries and a six. His scintillating knock kept the Gujarat Titan’s innings alive as five batters were out for a duck while three scored in single digits. Gill’s hundred helped the Titans set the Sunrisers a 189-run target. In reply, a four wicket-haul each by Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma restricted the visitors to 154 for 9.

Gill looked the most confident and technically sound batter in the GT camp on Monday night. He succeeded in finding gaps and played his shots with authority. While wickets kept on tumbling at the other end, Gill enjoyed his outing against a lethal SRH attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Heaping praise on Gill, former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel played with clarity in his mind and controlled the ball perfectly.

“What I enjoyed most was seeing him use his technique. All the shots that we saw, had him let the ball come to him. He didn’t try and whack it and it allowed him to successfully find the gaps. When you play on a bouncy pitch, you have to let the ball come to you. That’s how you control the ball and hit where it needs to go. When he was set, he was able to get a century. He has hit centuries in T20, ODI, and Test cricket at this ground,” said JioCinema IPL expert Parthiv Patel.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, meanwhile, became only the second bowler this season after Mark Wood to take a five-wicket haul, proving to be a small bright spot in an otherwise disappointing evening for SRH.

Praising Bhuvneshwar’s stellar show with the ball, JioCinema IPL expert RP Singh said,“We talk about the importance of length and how it can enable a five-wicket haul. If you can bowl a gutter-length ball, you should take a wicket there… Taking five wickets is very special for any bowler at this stage in the competition.”

“This has only happened twice this season. The skill of bowling and what makes you special is your experience. You can read a batter with your experience, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has done so in this match,” he added.