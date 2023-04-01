'Shubman Gill Did What We Know Shubman Gill Can Do': Parthiv Patel Hails GT Opener After Impressive Fifty vs CSK

Talented India batter Shubman Gill impressed many with his batting performance in the Indian Premier League 2023 opener between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Chasing the 179-run target, Shubman set up the foundation of the chase and scored a brilliant 63 runs off 36 balls. His knock was laced with six fours and three sixes. However, Gill was disappointed with himself for getting out by playing a poor shot.

Veteran India wicketkeeper batter Parthiv Patel talked highly of Shubman after his impressive knock and suggested that it may be the season where he can score 600 runs.

“The way the Gujarat Titans started their chase. We saw Wriddhiman Saha get the license to use the first six overs to his advantage as much as he could." He added, “On this wicket, the target was below par, so a strong start is essential. I think the Gujarat Titans got that and kept the momentum. Shubman Gill did what we know Shubman Gill can do and carried over his international form into the IPL. We may get to see a 600-run season from Shubman Gill," said JioCinema IPL expert Patel.

Gill’s performance caught the eye of legendary Anil Kumble, who called his attitude a good sign for Indian cricket. The former spinner suggested that Gill has worked on his game and started converting the starts into big scores.

“Right at the end, he said that ‘I was not happy with the way I got out,’ which means that he wants to improve and if he’s in that situation in the next game, he wants to finish the game for his team. That’s a very good sign for a young player. We spoke about it on the pre-match show on how he’s improved from getting 40s and 50s to 100s in One-Dayers and 200. Now, I am sure that this is a good sign for Indian cricket and Shubman Gill to start out on such a wonderful note."

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad also played a magnificent knock of 92 runs on Friday but ended up on the losing side as the bowlers failed to defend the 179-run target.

Patel showered praise on Gaikwad’s batting showcase, “It seemed like Ruturaj Gaikwad was batting on a different wicket compared to the other batsmen. The approach he used is extremely praiseworthy."

Kumble was also impressed with his six-hitting abilities as he cleared the rope nine times on Friday.

“We don’t associate him with six hitting but to hit nine sixes in an inning is really amazing. Clean, it looked really clean. It was not like he was going out of shape and trying to muscle it, just pure timing," Kumble said.

