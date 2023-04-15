IPL 2023: Sensible Raza, Powerful Shahrukh Help Punjab Kings Claim Thrilling Win Over Lucknow Super Giants

Sensible Sikandar Raza and powerful Shahrukh Khan powered Punjab Kings to a thrilling 2-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Punjab chased down the 160-run target with three balls to spare. Ravi Bishnoi brought Lucknow Super Giants back in the game by dismissing Sikandar Raza in the 18th over as the Zimbabwean all-rounder went for a big shot but was caught near the boundary rope for 57. However, Shahrukh stood his ground strong and hit the winning runs for his team. He played a crucial cameo knock of 23 runs off 10 balls.

Chasing the tricky 160-run target, Punjab Kings lost debutant Atharva Taide for a duck in the first over by Yudhvir Singh Charak. While other opener Prabhsimran Singh was also dismissed cheaply for four as Yudhvir got his second wicket in no time. Matthew Short and Harpreet Singh Bhatia looked to rebuild the chase but Krishnappa Gotham struck on the last ball of the powerplay to dismiss Short for 34.

Raza fought a lone battle for Punjab Kings in the middle over as Harpreet was also dismissed by Krunal Pandya for 22.

Stand-in skipper Sam Curran and wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma also failed to put up a fight with the bat and were dismissed cheaply for 6 and 2 respectively.

Raza’s wicket did put Punjab Kings on the backfoot but Shahrukh took them over the line. Raza’s 41-ball stay was laced with 4 fours and three sixes.

Shahrukh started his cameo with a six to give hope to Punjab Kings fans as the Tamil Nadu cricketer finally lived up to the expectations of the franchise. He scored crucial two sixes and the match-winning four to seal the deal for PBKS.

Earlier, sent to bat first Lucknow Super Giants were off to a solid start with a 53-run stand between skipper KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers. The duo played sensibly and set up the foundation of a formidable score. While Mayers failed to convert the start into a big score and was dismissed for 29 by Harpreet Brar. While Deepak Hooda once again failed to impress and was dismissed for just 2 by Raza.

Rahul rebuilt the innings once again with Krunal Pandya with the 48-run stand but when things were looking bright Kagiso Rabada got the better of the southpaw.

Lucknow middle-order batters failed to capitalise as Nicholas Pooran (0), Marcus Stoinis (15) and Krishanappa Gowtham (1) failed to give a finishing touch to LSG innings

Rahul was also dismissed for 74 as his 56-ball was laced with 8 fours and a six.

Stand-in skipper Curran was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab as he claimed three wickets, while Kagiso Rabada struck twice to restrict LSG to a below-par score.

