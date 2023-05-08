Retire Him! Simon Doull Makes Controversial Statement Despite Shubman Gill's 94 Not Out

Gujarat Titans moved even closer to sealing a place in the playoffs after a dominant run against Lucknow Super Giants with a 56-run win in match number 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Shubman Gill was adjudged the player of the match for his 51-ball unbeaten 94, in which he had two strokes to the boundary and a stunning seven over it.

ALSO WATCH | ‘One of the Best..’: Virat Kohli Hails Rashid Khan’s ‘Brilliant’ Catch to Dismiss Kyle Mayers

Former New Zealand cricketer and commentator Simon Doull hough had some harsh words for Shubman, saying that if a batter is struggling to play the big shots, teams should opt to retire him.

“Shubman was getting tired. He wasn’t able to hit the boundaries as much as he could. And it can happen. Listen… it might be controversial, but I am waiting for the day when a bloke gets 75 or 80 off 45 balls and is cooked after the afternoon heat which is 45 degrees and hence quite can’t get there so he says ‘Okay Tewatia, you are out there.’ Retire him out," Doull said, talking to Cricbuzz.

“I am saying time and time again, milestones don’t matter in this game. I know people will still say hundred is a hundred. Yes it is, but it’s a hundred if you win. If you lose, it means jack. I feel were just quite there when a guy says that he is tired and is not able to hit the boundaries. And if you have ammunition in the bank then why not use it," he added.

ALSO READ | ‘I Won’t be Bragging. It Would Have Been Nice If..’: Hardik Pandya on Friendly Rivalry with Brother Krunal

Shubman Gill helped Gujurat post their highest-ever total in the league. It was also the fourth-highest total in the 2023 season.

In reply, Quinton de Kock scored a 41-ball 70 to lead Lucknow’s chase but the visitors fell far short at 171-7.

It was Gujarat’s fourth win against Lucknow since 2022.

Gill notched up his second-highest individual score for Gujarat and put on 142 runs off 74 balls for the first wicket with Wriddhiman Saha.

Saha scored 81, including 50 off 20 balls, as Lucknow didn’t have a response to their opening stand.

Gill reached 50 off 29 balls as Saha hit 10 fours and four sixes and together put on 100 off 50 balls.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here