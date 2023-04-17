IPL 2023: After Delhi Capitals' Lose 5 Games in Row, Sourav Ganguly Says 'We Can Win Remaining 9 Games'

Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly has insisted that his side can still win the remaining nine games in IPL 2023 campaign after their disastrous start to the season wherein they have lost all five matches so far.

The Capitals suffered their fifth consecutive defeat on Saturday as Royal Challengers Bangalore prevailed by 23 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and as a consequence, David Warner’s side are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2023 standings.

Despite the low mood in the camp, Ganguly tried his best to uplift the spirits in the dressing room in a video shared by the franchise on their Twitter handle.

EXCLUSIVE: Will Ricky Ponting Continue at Delhi Capitals After IPL 2023?

“We need to put this behind. Back the captain, back each other together and we’ll come back fresh next game. We can’t get worse than this; we can only get better. Still nine games to go and we can win 9 out of 9," said Ganguly.

“It doesn’t matter if we qualify or don’t qualify, it doesn’t matter so much for us at this stage. But let’s look inside, play for ourselves, play for our pride, and see if we can get there," the former Indian skipper and ex-BCCI president added.

“We are a much better side than what is happening on the field at the moment. It just takes one game to turn around and we’ll do that," urged Ganguly further.

RCB vs CSK Live, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Look to Bounce Back Against Confident Bangalore

Head coach Ricky Ponting stated that he expects better fielding from the side when they next line up to take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on Thursday, April 20.

Back each other, play hard and believe in the process 🙌📽| Our Head Coach Ricky Ponting and Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly had some inspirational words for the boys after #RCBvDC 💪#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023 @RickyPonting @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/GV0ZNyFXOP — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 16, 2023

“Whenever we take the field next time, I want to take the fielding from being good to great. I want you to go about your own preparations, look at your own vision, work on your own game plan and play it your way," said Ponting.

The franchise has seen plenty of decisions taken by them come under the scanner, whether it’s sending Axar Patel down the order despite his rich vein of form with the bat, or insisting with Prithvi Shaw despite the youngster’s horrific run with the bat.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

While skipper David Warner himself has got plenty of fifties already, his strike rate has left a lot to be desired. DC will be hoping for an improved show against KKR who have lost two matches in a row and will be looking for a response.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here