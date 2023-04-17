IPL 2023: Sourav Ganguly Ignores Virat Kohli in New Viral Video, Watch RCB Opener's Aggressive Look

Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli’s faceoff during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals was one of the major talking points as tensions rose between the two former Indian skippers. While RCB defeated DC by 23 runs, apart from Delhi’s fifth straight defeat, there was a lot more talk about Ganguly snubbing Kohli when the two teams exchanged pleasantries after the match ended.

In a video that went viral on social media, Ganguly appeared to skip the line to avoid shaking hands with Virat. In another viral video, Kohli could be seen giving a death stare to ‘Dada’ just before the end of the match. Now, another fresh viral video is doing the rounds on the internet of Ganguly and Kohli ignoring each other.

In the latest viral video, Virat can be seen sitting in a chair ahead of the start of the match between RCB and DC. Kohli was all padded up and ready to come out to bat as David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Later, Sourav Ganguly can be seen passing nearby, completely ignoring Kohli, whereas the latter noticed this. His expression changed after watching the former BCCI president and the clip has gone viral on social media.

Watch:

The Delhi Capitals’ Director of Cricket had a very public falling out with Kohli when he was the captain of the Indian team. As per the latest reports, after the latest viral handshake incident, Virat has unfollowed Ganguly on Instagram while the latter continues to follow the RCB opener.

When Kohli stepped down as the captain of the Indian T20 team, he was subsequently asked to relinquish captaincy in the ODI format as well. Ganguly had then stated that he requested the Delhi-born batter to not step down as the captain of the side but Kohli revealed that nobody had asked him not to give up captaincy.

Kohli smashed a fifty in 33 balls during the match, helping RCB score 174/6 but in reply, Delhi could only manage to score 151 in their respective 20 overs. Virat also won the Player of the Match award and recorded his third fifty of IPL 2023, while he had only managed to score two half-centuries in the entire IPL season last year.

