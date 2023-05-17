CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

IPL 2023: SRH All Out on 40? Virat Kohli Rolls his Arm Days After Saying He'd Bowl Out Opponents

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 21:51 IST

Hyderabad, India

Virat Kohli was seen bowling in the nets ahead of SRH vs RCB match (RCB Twitter)

Virat Kohli was seen bowling in the nets ahead of SRH vs RCB match (RCB Twitter)

Virat Kohli had said that he would have dismissed Rajasthan Royals on 40 runs and was seen bowling in the nets ahead of RCB match against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Virat Kohli said that he’d have bowled out Rajasthan Royals on 40 runs had he bowled against the Royals during the RCB vs RR IPL 2023 match earlier this season.

Days after joking about his bowling exploits, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain was seen bowling in the nets for RCB.

Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a picture of Kohli rolling his arm in the nets along with an interesting caption.

PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Ishant Sharma Gets Rid of Shikhar Dhawan for a Golden Duck

“Right arm quick bowler into the attack!" wrote RCB in the caption of the viral pics.

    (More to follow..)

    About the Author
    Amrit Santlani
    Amrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience covering multiple sports events such as the IPL, T20 World Cup, FIFA World ...Read More
    first published:May 17, 2023, 21:51 IST
    last updated:May 17, 2023, 21:51 IST