IPL 2023: SRH, RR Players Pay Tribute to Salim Durani, Observe Two-minute Silence Ahead of Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals players paid a tribute to former Indian cricketer Salim Durani ahead of Sunday’s Indian Premier League encounter at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Durani, who was one of the finest red-ball players of India, passed away at his residence in Jamnagar after a prolonged battle with cancer at the age of 88 on Sunday.

A two-minute silence was observed for Durani ahead of the mega Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals clash. The players, fans and match officials paid their tribute to Durani as they stood up and observe the silence. Players of both SRH and RR alongside match officials also sported black armbands in his honour.

.@SunRisers & @rajasthanroyals and the match officials observe silence to pay respects to the late Salim Durani. pic.twitter.com/alTAAhauoK— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2023

In 29 Tests, Durani scored 1202 runs at an average of 25.04, hitting one century and seven half-centuries. In his 50 innings, Durani scalped 74 victims at an average of 35.42, claiming 5 wickets in an innings on five occasions and 10 wickets in a match once. He had a best haul of 6/73 in an innings.

Meanwhile, stand-in SRH skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.

After winning the toss, Bhuvneshwar said: “We will bowl first, looks like a good batting wicket. Will take advantage of the chase. I’ll try and do the best for the team."

On the other hand, RR captain Sanju Samson said: “This is a new IPL with new rules. We have to respect our opponents and play to our strengths. Always feel good to wear this jersey, looking forward to playing in Jaipur.

However, the decision didn’t work well in their favour as the Royals posted 85/1 in the powerplay. Fazalhaq Farooqi provided SRH with an all-important breakthrough on the fifth ball of sixth over.

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips (wk), Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kuma (c), T. Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

