2-MIN READ

IPL 2023: SRH Skipper Aiden Markram Takes Three Stunning Catches, MI Say 'Give Back the Cape Now'

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 20:50 IST

Hyderabad, India

Aiden Markram taking a catch (IPL/BCCI)

Aiden Markram taking a catch (IPL/BCCI)

Aiden Markram took the catches of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Aiden Markram took three stunning catches to send back the first three Mumbai Indian (MI) batters during match number 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - LIVE

Fans were taken quite aback by Aiden Markram’s catching:

Markram took the catches of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav with three superb efforts in the field.

Rohit Sharma - T Natarajan changed his pace and completely deceived Rohit as he was too quick to close his bat-face. The length ball, that was rushing into his legs, took a leading edge that balloons up towards mid-off as Aiden Markram ran in to take a good catch.

Ishan Kishan - Marco Jansen bowled a shortish delivery as Ishan Kishan came down the track and failed to control his shot. He ended up slicing it in the air over extra cover due to the extra bounce as Aiden Markram ran back from mid-off, moved to his right and completed the catch with an outstretched hand.

Suryakumar Yadav - Marco Jansen bowled a cutter to take the pace off the ball, as SKY tried to time the ball, and checked his bat swing but it was too late as he ended up hitting it in the air. Aiden Markram ran to the left of mid-off and flew to his left to take an acrobatic catch.

Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu
