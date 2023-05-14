'They Hit Prerak Mankad on The Head': Jonty Rhodes Reveals Ugly Crowd Behaviour After No-ball Controversy

Lucknow Super Giants may have recorded a thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2023 clash on Saturday evening but the contest was marred by an unsavoury incident involving the crowd.

During the 19th over of SRH innings, an object was thrown at LSG player Prerak Mankad from an unidentified member of the crowd which resulted in the contest being halted for a few minutes with the umpires intervening.

Avesh Khan’s full toss to SRH batter Abdul Samad was adjudged no-ball by the on-field umpire which LSG managed to successfully reverse after a review.

Samad and Heinrich Klaasen, the two SRH batters, were unhappy with the decision and both made it known to the on-field umpires. Klaasen engaged in a lengthy chat with the umpire expressing his displeasure.

The next ball was struck for a four by Klaasen and it was after that the play was stopped. While the reason behind the interruption wasn’t immediately clear, it was being reported that an object might have been thrown at the LSG dug-out.

Later, LSG fielding coach Jonty Rhodes claimed that it was their player Prerak who was struck on the head while fielding at long-on.

“Not at the dugout, but at the players. They hit Prerak Mankad on the head while he was fielding at long on," Rhodes tweeted.

Not at the dugout, but at the players. They hit Prerak Mankad on the head while he was fielding at long on. #noton https://t.co/4yxmuXh7ZF— Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) May 13, 2023

Klaasen later expressed his disappointment at the umpiring and the crowd blaming them for playing a role in SRH losing some momentum towards the end.

Later, Klaasen was fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching IPL code of conduct.

top videos

“Klaasen admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.7 which states the use of public criticism/inappropriate comment in the IPL’s Code of Conduct," a statement from BCCI read.

LSG spinner Amit Mishra was also fined. “Mr Mishra admitted to level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of IPL’s Code of Conduct which states abuse of equipment during the match. Mr Mishra accepted the sanction," the statement said.